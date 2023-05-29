Home » Automaker: Profitability declining – Business Insider
Business

Automaker: Profitability declining – Business Insider

by admin
Automaker: Profitability declining – Business Insider

The Stuttgart-based company Mercedes-Benz is the margin leader among the 16 automakers analyzed.
Mercedes-Benz

The world‘s largest automakers are suffering a decline in profitability, according to a study.

Accordingly, sales rose by around 19 percent in the first quarter, but earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew by only 6.1 percent.

Most manufacturers are making higher profits with internal combustion engines than with electric vehicles, which requires improving the profitability of electric cars.

According to a study by the consulting firm EY, the world‘s largest car manufacturers have recently had to accept cutbacks in profitability. According to the analysis, sales in the first quarter of the year rose by around 19 percent compared to the same period last year, but earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) lagged behind with growth of 6.1 percent. Sales increased by only four percent.

read too

At the bottom of autonomous driving: A study reveals the truth about Musk’s full-bodied promises

Profitability – measured by the EBIT margin, which puts the operating result in relation to sales – fell from nine percent to eight percent. The Stuttgart-based company was the new margin leader among the 16 automakers analyzed Mercedes-Benz with an EBIT margin of 14.7 percent. Followed by BMW (14.6 percent) and Kia (12.1 percent). The former front runner, the electric car maker Teslacame fourth with 11.4 percent.

It is becoming more difficult to enforce high prices

“For the first time since the beginning of 2021, we are seeing clear signs of slowing down in profits, which are no longer increasing as rapidly as sales,” said the head of mobility division Western Europe at EY, Constantin Gall, according to the announcement.

The Market normalize. “A new car will soon no longer be the scarce commodity it was last year,” said Gall. It is therefore becoming increasingly difficult for car manufacturers to push through high vehicle prices on the market and to forego discounts. “The days of dream margins will soon be over for some companies.”

In addition, most manufacturers are currently making significantly higher profits with combustion engines than with them electric vehicles, said EY industry consultant Peter Fuss. Manufacturers must succeed in making electric cars produce more. And: “There is no way around more cost discipline, otherwise there is a permanent threat of significantly lower profitability.”

dpa/kits

read too

E-cars: This problem could ruin the used car market

See also  Cauldron and crazy spending: "Gucci bags and swiped with the company card"

You may also like

Japan and South Korea criticize North Korea’s planned...

Emilia Romagna, delegation on prevention to Schlein: the...

Electricity prices: Finland almost has to give away...

Ex Ilva, the clash with the top management...

Europe needs a better industrial policy

Greece and Türkiye: maritime realpolitik on the horizon?

MSI notebook 618 big sale to the highest...

#Metoo: This is how companies should act in...

Gramellini towards La7. Goodbye Rai after the outburst...

Long weekend of 2 June: high cost of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy