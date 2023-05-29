What is the exact amount of wine to pour into a glass? Don’t be wrong

There is a specific dose of wine that should be poured into a glass. So let’s see which one is recommended.

There is a exact amount of wine which is poured into a goblet. So if you’ve always wondered, now is the time to find out.

Alcoholic beverages in Italy

In Italiaaccording to an in-depth and recent study, there would be a fairly substantial consumption of alcoholic beverages.

In particular, thanks to report the YouGovit was established that, both men and women, in the range between 35 and 44 years oldthey would record a consumption of more than 70%.

Furthermore, in general, people who live in the regions would drink more alcoholic beverages zone Nord Ovest.

Thus, the survey in question also obtained another rather interesting response. We are referring, therefore, to what could be the favorite alcoholic drink by the Italians.

First, apparently, the beer the tick by a hair on vinogiven that, precisely, it is preferred by the80 percent of the Italian population.

Il vinotherefore, is appreciated al 79%it is not bubbles they fare a little less well, as they position themselves with only a percentage of 59%.

Furthermore, generally, in the vast majority of cases the beeril vino eh distillates they drink once a week. Only a small percentage, in fact, consumes them every day.

Be that as it may, beyond personal preferences, in reality, there is a standard quantity of wine which should be poured into the chalice.

In short, perhaps someone could ask whether we should go over half of the glass or stay below it.

It is, in fact, a good question for which, precisely, we would like to try to give a valid explanation.

The right amount of wine to pour into the glass

When you decide to pour yourself some wine in a gobletindeed, one should be taken into account specific dose.

The reason is that the vino each element can be savored and better perceived only if there is a certain precise quantity in the glass.

Moreover, it is also a rule that allows us to gently swirl the glass without, therefore, risking overturning its content.

In this regard, it must be borne in mind that, as regards the dose of a glassit also depends on the type of wine.

First of all, therefore, the Red winewhich is poured into a wide-bellied goblet, can be poured up to i 2/3 of the glass. If, however, the wine is quite mature, then it would be better stay on 1/3.

For what concern White winetherefore, one should pay some a little less than 2/3, because it must be consumed fresh. Indeed, if you pour too much, you risk it in the meantime the temperature rises of the drink itself.

The same speech, moreover, can also fit perfectly for the type of rosé winethe. Finally, let’s try to understand what needs to be done for the so-called bubbles.

Apparently, nobody forbids pouring up to 2/3 of bubbly wine. However, just like whites and rosés, too the bubbles they must be tasted fresh. So, try not to overfill your glass.