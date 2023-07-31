Brain-eating amoeba, a dead man: what it is, symptoms, where it lives

Drone attack on Moscow. Russian raid with missiles on Sumy

War is returning to Russia. It is the message that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky sends outlining a conflict that is gradually shifting its center of gravity. Ukraine continues to suffer raids from Moscow, while fighting continues in the east and south of the invaded country.

Two dead and twenty wounded were recorded in a rocket raid in Sumy, where a school was hit, as Zelensky announces on Twitter: “The rubble has been cleared. Terrorists hit one of the city’s educational institutions. Two people were killed and 20 injured. The school building was completely destroyed – four floors were simply blown away by a missile. Dormitories, homes, even the church and school buildings have been damaged.”

“Every day, the Russian savages add to the world‘s arguments that only Russia’s defeat and clear security guarantees for Ukraine can protect lives from this terror,” Zelensky writes.

“Russian aggression failed on the battlefield”, he adds on the “522nd day of the so-called ‘special military operation’, which the Russian leadership expected to last one or two weeks”, Zelensky underlines, arguing that “Ukraine is getting stronger ”. Little by little, war is returning to Russian territory, to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely right process,” the new drone attack on Moscow says in a video message.

The Russian capital Moscow is once again the target of a drone attack. A total of three aircraft were shot down. This was reported this morning by the Russian Defense Ministry, according to what was reported by the state news agency Tass. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram: “Ukrainian drones attacked last night.” The facade of two office buildings was slightly damaged. Tass reported an injured security guard, citing 911. Sobyanin had previously written to Telegram that there had been no deaths or injuries. Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport in the south-west of the Russian capital has been temporarily closed to departures and arrivals, according to TASS. Flights have been hijacked. Activities continued at the other airports in the region.

An attack launched by Kiev with 25 drones on the Crimea was repelled during the night. He reports it this morning, as reported by the Tass agency, the Russian Defense Ministry. Of the 25 drones, 16 were destroyed by aviation security systems while the other 9 were shot down by electronic security systems. “The Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack with 25 air-type drones on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula overnight,” the statement said. The nine electronically neutralized drones “crashed in the waters of the Black Sea and at Cape Tarkhankut”.

Moscow’s armed forces, “by repelling the enemy’s counteroffensive” and avoiding the occupation of parts of Russia, not only protect Russian citizens, but also “prevent the outbreak” of a global nuclear conflict. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. “Imagine that the offensive of the Ukrainians with the support of NATO is successful and part of our country is occupied, then we would be forced to use nuclear weapons, according to the decree of the President of Russia dated February 6, 2020,” Medvedev explained, cited by the Tass agency. “Russia’s enemies would do well to pray for Russian soldiers because they don’t allow a global nuclear war to break out,” he added.

