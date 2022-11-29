Home Business Autostrade, strike in service areas from 13 to 16 December
Business

Autostrade, strike in service areas from 13 to 16 December

by admin
Autostrade, strike in service areas from 13 to 16 December

The trade organizations of the motorway system managers, Faib, Fegica and Anisa have proclaimed a strike in the motorway service areas for 72 consecutive hours, from 10pm on Tuesday 13th to the same time on Friday 16th December next.

«Everything suggests that the draft of the Interministerial Decree which has been circulated since the last days of the last legislature has the objective of preserving a now rotten system which has allowed, allows and, under these conditions, will continue to allow first of all the concessionary companies to enjoy huge incomes from positions, profited from the public good”. «It concerns the “complaint” – continues the union note – already formally presented for competence to the Ministers of the previous and current Government – Giovannini, Cingolani, Salvini and Pichetto Fratin – without, however, any response having been provided, nor granted the meeting urgently requested.

«Every citizen of this country has known to his own cost the state of absolute degradation to which the motorway service areas have been subjected, both in terms of fuel and catering prices, completely abnormal and out of the market, and in terms of standards qualitative» add the trade unions. «Once again it’s up to the small management companies – the last link in a supply chain made up of subjects with far different strength and solidity – with the only means at their disposal, namely abstention from work, the thankless task of uncovering a pot by now gears that seems to be functional to everyone – Governments, competent Guarantee Authorities, Dealers, Catering brands, Oil and now even Electricity companies – except for Managers and Consumers who, in fact, in less than ten years, have cut 80% of their purchases on the motorway» concludes the note.

See also  Stellantis bets on hydrogen for commercial vehicles with investments of 5.6 billion

You may also like

Single network, the government officially closes the Tim-Cdp...

Smart Bank launches new anti-inflation flexible deposit accounts:...

Institutions want to comment | The main force...

Polestar 7 could be the brand’s first electric...

The demand side continues to be weak, and...

Euronext, 8 Italian companies in the Gender Equality...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Industry, producer prices fall by 3.3% in October

Demand is sluggish, palm oil market outlook is...

Corporal alarm: in the fields one out of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy