The trade organizations of the motorway system managers, Faib, Fegica and Anisa have proclaimed a strike in the motorway service areas for 72 consecutive hours, from 10pm on Tuesday 13th to the same time on Friday 16th December next.

«Everything suggests that the draft of the Interministerial Decree which has been circulated since the last days of the last legislature has the objective of preserving a now rotten system which has allowed, allows and, under these conditions, will continue to allow first of all the concessionary companies to enjoy huge incomes from positions, profited from the public good”. «It concerns the “complaint” – continues the union note – already formally presented for competence to the Ministers of the previous and current Government – Giovannini, Cingolani, Salvini and Pichetto Fratin – without, however, any response having been provided, nor granted the meeting urgently requested.

«Every citizen of this country has known to his own cost the state of absolute degradation to which the motorway service areas have been subjected, both in terms of fuel and catering prices, completely abnormal and out of the market, and in terms of standards qualitative» add the trade unions. «Once again it’s up to the small management companies – the last link in a supply chain made up of subjects with far different strength and solidity – with the only means at their disposal, namely abstention from work, the thankless task of uncovering a pot by now gears that seems to be functional to everyone – Governments, competent Guarantee Authorities, Dealers, Catering brands, Oil and now even Electricity companies – except for Managers and Consumers who, in fact, in less than ten years, have cut 80% of their purchases on the motorway» concludes the note.