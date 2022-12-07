Home Business The market as a whole is still looking good, and the price of ferrosilicon is strong in the short term Ferrosilicon_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Source: China Securities Construction Investment Author: China Securities Construction Investment Futures

Research report text

【Viewpoints and Strategies】

View:neutral

The overall market is still positive, and the number of days available for steel mills’ inventory is historically low. Replenishment will still boost the chain improvement of demand in stages, and the short-term price is relatively strong.

It is expected that the price of steel bidding in December will increase slightly month-on-month,FerrosiliconThe mainstream bidding price may be at the first line of 8750 yuan / ton, and that of silicomanganese may be at the first line of 7550 yuan / ton.

However, the supply of ferroalloy production enterprises has returned to a high level, and they will face a very large inventory pressure after the Spring Festival. It is necessary to prepare to sell hedging in advance to reduce the inventory risk after the Spring Festival in the process of fulfilling the demand for replenishment of steel mills.

Suggest:Short-term wait and see.

【1. Ferroalloy market information】

【2. Ferroalloy arbitrage chart】

The related company of manganese silicon ferrosilicon belongs to: CITIC Construction Investment
