Home » Avenir Suisse determines the value of 1 year of life
Business

Avenir Suisse determines the value of 1 year of life

by admin
Avenir Suisse determines the value of 1 year of life

How much can a saved year of life cost? New study wants to stimulate social debate

The liberal think tank Avenir Suisse proposes measuring drug prices according to the financial value of a healthy year of life. The pharmaceutical industry, health insurance companies and a patient organization stand by the revolutionary proposal.

Therapy costs in the millions for new gene therapies are putting pressure on the healthcare system.

Getty Images

2.2 million francs. That’s how much a single infusion with the most expensive drug in Switzerland, Zolgensma from Novartis, costs. The gene therapy aims to cure babies with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a deadly genetic disease in which the nerve cells in the spinal cord atrophy first, followed by the muscles. It affects about 1 in 6000 newborns worldwide.

See also  Wang Junshou, Director of the Shanghai Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau: Support institutions to enrich RMB financial products and promote the construction of Shanghai International Reinsurance Center

You may also like

The possible consequences of the US default

German Bundestag – Competitive industrial electricity price

The State Financial Regulatory Administration held a working...

Energy: Many basic suppliers reduce tariffs – prices...

Five topics determine opportunities and risks on the...

The current property market returns to normal and...

Prices still high: Energy prices for basic suppliers...

ETF surges into brokerage firms and takes multiple...

When the Migros base rehearsed the revolution

After resignation, he was “reversely asked for salary”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy