Avenir Suisse determines the value of 1 year of life

How much can a saved year of life cost? New study wants to stimulate social debate The liberal think tank Avenir Suisse proposes measuring drug prices according to the financial value of a healthy year of life. The pharmaceutical industry, health insurance companies and a patient organization stand by the revolutionary proposal.

Therapy costs in the millions for new gene therapies are putting pressure on the healthcare system. Getty Images

2.2 million francs. That’s how much a single infusion with the most expensive drug in Switzerland, Zolgensma from Novartis, costs. The gene therapy aims to cure babies with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a deadly genetic disease in which the nerve cells in the spinal cord atrophy first, followed by the muscles. It affects about 1 in 6000 newborns worldwide.