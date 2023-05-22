“Possible rape”: yellow on the 19-year-old tourist injured in Milan

Memories are clouded by alcohol. But the signs found on the body of a US tourist19 years old, rescued by an ambulance outside a well-known disco in Corso Como, in the glam nightlife area of ​​Milan, could be compatible with a sexual assault. The conditional is a must since, at the moment, it is only a hypothesis. Investigators are analyzing footage extrapolated from the club’s internal cameras and listening to possible witnesses in an attempt to shed light on the matter.

The facts

The episode dates back to the night between Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May. At around 4.30 in the morning, the rescuers were alerted by a bouncer who noticed the young woman staggering out of a disco. The 19-year-old, who had some obvious wounds on her body, poured in total confusional state. To the point of not remembering, perhaps also because of the alcohol, what had happened to her. Not even the two friends who were with her, both Americans, were able to explain what happened.

The rescues

Two police cars and an ambulance attended the scene. The girl was transported to the Mangiagalli clinic, where the SVS center (rescue for sexual victims) is located for checks. The outcome of the exams could arrive in the next few days but, given the complexity of the story, the times are likely to lengthen. Fact that, according to what Ansa learns from investigative sources, i signs found on the victim’s body could be compatible with sexual assault.

The investigations

To the investigators of the Flying Squad, the young woman said she did not remember anything. It seems, but further checks will be necessary, that the alleged sexual assault took place inside the room where the 19-year-old was spending the evening with her friends. The event probably happened when she left the group to go to the bathroom.

Under investigation by the investigators, in addition to the story of possible witnesses, there are both i video clips extrapolated from the city cameras than those of the local surveillance system. However, breaking latest news points out, from an initial analysis of the video files no useful clues would have emerged to confirm the hypothesis of a rape. Therefore, further investigations are needed to shed light on what happened. The agents hope that the girl, once the fumes of alcohol and the shock have gotten rid of, will be able to provide a lucid and detailed testimony of the evening.