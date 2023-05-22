Inzaghi Jr.: The loss slowed down our pace and we will do our best to play well against Manchester City – yqqlm

Original title: Inzaghi Jr.: The loss slowed down our pace and we will do our best to play the game against Manchester City

Inzaghi Jr.: The loss slowed down our pace and we will do our best to play well against Manchester City

Live it, May 22. After losing 1-3 to Naples, Inter Milan coach Inzaghi Jr. said in an interview with DAZN that the team has the right way to face the Serie A champion when 10 people challenge.

About this game

Inzaghi Jr.: “It’s a pity because even when we let Napoli get the ball, we didn’t give them many chances. I knew we would have more space in the second half, but we made a naive mistake and got the red card. We It was a pity to equalize but Di Lorenzo scored in the 86th minute. I can’t blame these players, they have the right way to face the Serie A champions with 10 men.”

“It’s a disappointing result, we’ve won eight games in a row and we know Napoli are a good team, but that kind of naive mistake is something we should have avoided and after the equalizer we should have tried to put 1 It’s very important to bring points home. It’s our 15th game in 50 days, so I need everyone on the team to contribute. I’ve had a great response from the players who have played , but this loss really slowed us down.”

After the Champions League semi-final, Zhang Kangyang confirmed that you will definitely continue to coach Inter Milan next season

Inzaghi Jr: “I’m very happy that the club has confidence in me, but we still have two finals to play, one of which is in three days. It will be our fifth cup final in two years and it has helped the team grow And maturity, we haven’t really discussed the future yet.”

About Manchester City in the Champions League final

Inzaghi Jr.: “We all know Manchester City, they are one of the best two or three teams in Europe, but we will definitely not be defeated before playing, we will try our best to play a good game.”

(Ma Dongyu)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: