Dhe rail infrastructure in Germany is at a tipping point, according to Deutsche Bahn board member Michael Peterson. The head of long-distance transport said in an interview that too little had been invested in rail transport since the 1970s “Time”. Instead, the requirement applied to “trim rail operations for efficiency”.

Instead of repeatedly repairing small parts as before, there is now a general renovation concept. “Bit by bit, the most important railway lines are being closed and completely rehabilitated,” said Peterson. By 2029, the situation throughout Germany will have improved enormously. “Guaranteed.”

He was absolutely not satisfied with the quality offered by Deutsche Bahn, said the manager. “It does not meet the demands on the railways that we want to offer Germany. Not even what the people in Germany have earned.”

In the conversation, Peterson expressed understanding for the criticism of many rail customers. However, “the limit of tolerable criticism is finally exceeded when railway staff are personally attacked”.

