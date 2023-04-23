Baltic states outraged by statements by China’s ambassador

In an interview on French television, Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye previously questioned the sovereignty of states that were once part of the Soviet Union. Asked whether Crimea is part of Ukraine, the diplomat said it all depends on how you look at this issue. When the moderator intervened that the Black Sea Peninsula, occupied by Russia since 2014, is part of Ukraine under international law, Shaye replied: “In international law, even these countries of the former Soviet Union have no effective status because there is no international agreement to establish their status as sovereign country.”