Banca Mediolanum announced that it closed the first half of 2022 with a net profit of 237.9 million euros, down from 268.7 million in the first half of last year, “solely due to the Nexi share held in the portfolio valued at fair value “. In the period in question, the operating margin, on the other hand, stood at 307.5 million, 25% higher than in the same period of 2021 and an absolute half-year record, while recurring commissions increased by 5% to 734.7 million and the interest income showed growth of 26% to 163.8 million.

The group led by Massimo Doris indicated that loans to retail customers of the Group amounted to 15.4 billion, up 7% compared to 31 December 2021 and 16% year on year, thanks also to the contribution of Prexta in the market of salary-backed loans and personal loans of 1.5 billion. The incidence of net impaired loans on the total loans of the group remains low (equal to 0.72%).

The Cet1 Ratio as at 30 June 2022 confirms the solidity of Banca Mediolanum, settling at 21.1%. “The one that has just ended is in substantial and qualitative terms an extraordinarily positive half-year since the results were achieved in a geopolitical and macroeconomic context of great difficulty and uncertainty”, stated Massimo Doris, CEO of Banca Mediolanum.