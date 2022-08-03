[NTD, Beijing time, August 3, 2022]Following the beating at a barbecue restaurant, another vicious incident was reported in Tangshan, Hebei. A local man knocked down a woman with his car, and despite everyone’s rescue, repeatedly crushed the woman to death.

On August 2, a number of online videos showed that in an open-air parking lot, a woman in white was lying motionless on the ground, and a white car was repeatedly crushing her. Later, everyone worked together to drag the woman to a row of parked cars. next to the vehicle to prevent the white car from running over again.

Unexpectedly, the white car started again, accelerated towards the woman on the ground, and everyone hurriedly fled. In order to continue to run over the woman, the white car pushed a car out of the parking space, and then kept turning in circles or backing up, running over the woman at least four times, and finally fled the scene.

After the video went viral, Tangshan City police reported that the victim, a woman surnamed Wang, was working in a local swimming pool and clashed with her boyfriend surnamed Zhang in the parking lot. Then Zhang Nan drove over the princess, and nearby residents and security guards came to the rescue and pulled the fallen princess aside. However, Zhang Nan continued to drive in a circle and crushed the princess, causing the princess to die.

The police said that on the morning of the 2nd, Zhang Nan was arrested that afternoon, and the details of the case are still under investigation.

However, after the beating at a barbecue restaurant, the local police and official media have lost all credibility. Netizens are more suspicious of the official statement, thinking that the “couple quarrel” statement may be covering up another vicious case, or even a gangland homicide.

On overseas Twitter, netizens left messages one after another: “The living environment of Chinese women is too bad, this is a great hatred, and the people next to me can’t stop the mad car owner if they want to save it.” “Now in China, everyone has so much inexplicable hatred in their hearts. It’s out of control.”

Some netizens also commented: “Those who dare to do this have a lot of power behind them.” “Tangshan covers the sky with one hand.”

Not long ago, a woman was beaten in a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan. It is hotly reported on the Internet that many women were brutally killed in this case, which involved the underworld and the collusion between police and bandits. The CCP authorities tried their best to block public opinion, and all the victimized women “disappeared”, and no one spoke out from their family and friends.

(Editor in charge: Jing Zhongming)

