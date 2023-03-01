Banco BPM, the bank led by CEO Giuseppe Castagna, announced yesterday evening that “the Board of Directors of Banco BPM, which met in Milan under the chairmanship of dott. Massimo Tononi, taken into account

of the preparatory and propositional activity carried out by the Appointments Committee, approved unanimously, and therefore in compliance with the qualified majority, the following list (‘Board’s List’) of 15 candidates for the office of director for the financial years 2023-2025, which will be submitted to the next Shareholders’ Meeting in view of the renewal of the members of the expiring corporate bodies”:

1) Tononi Massimo (President)

2) Castagna Giuseppe (Chief Executive Officer)

3) Comoli Maurizio (Vice-President)

4) Anolli Mario

5) Bordogna Paolo

6) Paola Ferretti

7) Marine cloaks

8) My Clare

9) Alberto olive groves

10) Eugene Rossetti

11) Manuela Soffientini

12) Tauro Luigia

13) Frascarolo Charles

14) Torricelli Costanza

15) Giovanna Zanotti

In the note issued after the end of the trading day in Piazza Affari, Banco BPM added that “the aforementioned list, together with the other documentation required by current legislation, will be made available to the public according to the terms and conditions of the law”.

The bank “also points out that the document relating to the ‘Operating procedures for submitting lists for the appointment of the corporate bodies’ in relation to the renewal of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors which

will be elected by the next General Assembly”.