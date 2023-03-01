Home Business Banco BPM: board approves list of 15 candidates for 2023-2025 financial year
Business

Banco BPM: board approves list of 15 candidates for 2023-2025 financial year

by admin
Banco BPM: board approves list of 15 candidates for 2023-2025 financial year

Banco BPM, the bank led by CEO Giuseppe Castagna, announced yesterday evening that “the Board of Directors of Banco BPM, which met in Milan under the chairmanship of dott. Massimo Tononi, taken into account

of the preparatory and propositional activity carried out by the Appointments Committee, approved unanimously, and therefore in compliance with the qualified majority, the following list (‘Board’s List’) of 15 candidates for the office of director for the financial years 2023-2025, which will be submitted to the next Shareholders’ Meeting in view of the renewal of the members of the expiring corporate bodies”:

1) Tononi Massimo (President)

2) Castagna Giuseppe (Chief Executive Officer)

3) Comoli Maurizio (Vice-President)

4) Anolli Mario

5) Bordogna Paolo

6) Paola Ferretti

7) Marine cloaks

8) My Clare

9) Alberto olive groves

10) Eugene Rossetti

11) Manuela Soffientini

12) Tauro Luigia

13) Frascarolo Charles

14) Torricelli Costanza

15) Giovanna Zanotti

In the note issued after the end of the trading day in Piazza Affari, Banco BPM added that “the aforementioned list, together with the other documentation required by current legislation, will be made available to the public according to the terms and conditions of the law”.

The bank “also points out that the document relating to the ‘Operating procedures for submitting lists for the appointment of the corporate bodies’ in relation to the renewal of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors which

will be elected by the next General Assembly”.

You may also like

Pensions increase from today. Read here how much...

Car companies cut prices, battery companies die first?The...

Tokyo stock market weak, Hong Kong accelerates with...

Snow weather, still flat. The map with the...

The government-team loses points, the premier-coach makes some...

OnePlus Ace 2V mobile phone officially announced to...

Drama for the boxer Scardina: illness and urgent...

Drought, government splits over water commissioner

Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumps more than 3%...

In polls, 22% of the votes for Schlein...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy