(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – “The boys played a really good game against a difficult team to face. It was a deserved victory”. Thus, from the microphones of Dazn, Massimiliano Allegri, coach of Juventus, at the end of the derby won 4-2 against Turin. “Are we getting close to fourth place? Ten points are a lot – Allegri continues -: today we caught Bologna and pulled away from Torino.

We must also say that on the field we have won 50 points, not to say 52…”. The reference of the Juventus coach is not only the 15 penalty points, but also the goal disallowed by Milik against Salernitana, a referee decision that Allegri it still hasn’t ‘digested’.. (ANSA).

