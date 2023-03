Banco BPM obtains recognition of financial conglomerate status from the ECB. The Frankfurt institute, as stated in a note, accepts the request presented by Banco BPM following the achievement of totalitarian control over the insurance companies Banco BPM Vita and Banco BPM Assicurazioni (formerly Bipiemme Vita and Bipiemme Assicurazioni), which took place in July 2022 , and also entails the adaptation of the supervisory activity exercised by the Supervisory Authority itself.