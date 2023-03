Protests and clashes in Tblisi: the law limiting NGOs and the mass media inflames Georgia. More than 40,000 people demonstrated in Viale Rustalevi in ​​front of the Parliament and they have been several times dispersed by police special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. According to the Russian news agency Ria Novostiprotesters also broke through the iron barriers at the entrance to Parliament, attempting to enter the palace courtyard.