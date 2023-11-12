Bandec Reactivates Kiosk Service for Remote Banking in Cuba

The Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) has reactivated the Bandec Kiosk, a crucial channel in the banking process in Cuba. The service had been dormant since July 2020, leading to complaints from customers. Anay Terry Tejeda, head of the Communication and Marketing Department of Bandec in Cienfuegos, informed the Cuban News Agency that Kiosco Bandec operates as a Remote Banking for individuals, as well as for those who have salary, retirement, savings cards, and for self-employed and farmers. Similar to Transfermóvil and EnZona, this gateway is activated through customer registration on a web page.

The platform offers various facilities, including checking balances, reviewing the latest operations, making bill payments, requesting the reprinting of magnetic cards, and making transfers, both between accounts and from one territory to another. The system also allows for money to be sent from a bank branch for collection at Post Offices. The relaunched service also includes new features, such as the option to pay for services like water or electricity from home, allowing users to schedule dates and authorize automatic payment when they have a balance on the card.

Although Transfermóvil and EnZona are the most used means for electronic commerce, some customers prefer the Bandec Kiosk because it allows them to access from a computer, avoiding the limitation of the mobile phone screen. The platform is currently only available for the Cuban network, and users must create their account through a national email. To ensure security and prevent cybercrime, various measures are implemented, such as choosing personal passwords and phrases, along with requesting specific positions and coordinates when authenticating.

The reactivation of the Bandec Kiosk is part of the gradual expansion of banking services in Cuba, offering users various modalities to operate their bank accounts, from physical branches to electronic channels such as Virtual Bandec, ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, the Transfermóvil and EnZona applications, and other financial institutions such as Cadeca.