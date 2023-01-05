In December, the €-coin index rose significantly, albeit remaining negative (at -0.23 from

-0.62 in November). This is how Bankitalia announces that the trend mainly reflects the improvement in consumer confidence and the overall recovery of the qualitative indicators on business activity.

The €-coin – developed by the Bank of Italy – provides a real-time synthetic estimate of the current economic situation in the euro area, expressing this indication in

terms of quarterly growth rate of GDP excluding the most erratic components (seasonality, measurement errors and short-term volatility).