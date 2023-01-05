Home Business Bank of Italy: €-coin index improves in December while remaining negative
Business

Bank of Italy: €-coin index improves in December while remaining negative

by admin

In December, the €-coin index rose significantly, albeit remaining negative (at -0.23 from

-0.62 in November). This is how Bankitalia announces that the trend mainly reflects the improvement in consumer confidence and the overall recovery of the qualitative indicators on business activity.

The €-coin – developed by the Bank of Italy – provides a real-time synthetic estimate of the current economic situation in the euro area, expressing this indication in

terms of quarterly growth rate of GDP excluding the most erratic components (seasonality, measurement errors and short-term volatility).

See also  Abi, Daniele Franco: "Pre-crisis levels will be recovered by the third quarter of 2022"

You may also like

Atlantia, light statute ready. The Autogrill operation starts

HiSilicon chip is eye-catching!Behind the dismantling of Huawei’s...

Enel and Costa allied for the electrification of...

Today releases spy photos of BYD looking forward...

2023 according to Equita: still delisting but also...

Stock index futures rose across the board, IF...

Minute Fed: flexibility on rates, increase both gradually

Gold Asian Market: Gold hits 7-month high, Fed...

Stock markets cautious after Fed minutes, eyes on...

OnePlus launches 100W dual-port charger for the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy