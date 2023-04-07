Home Business Bank of Italy: GDP slightly up in the first quarter
Business

Bank of Italy: GDP slightly up in the first quarter

by admin
Bank of Italy: GDP slightly up in the first quarter

in Italy theeconomic activity it would have increased slightly in the first quarter of 2023, supported by the manufacturing sector, which benefits from the decline in energy prices and the easing of bottlenecks along the supply chains.

So does the Bank of Italy in its Economic Bulletin according to which household spending would remain weak, in the face of still high inflation. Instead, capital accumulation would continue. In the first few months of the year, the dynamics of Italian exports remained positive, the current account balance returned to surplus and employment continued to rise.

On average, inflation decreased in the first quarter (to 8.2 per cent in March), but the core component increased, still feeling the effects of the transmission to final prices of the higher costs connected with the energy shocks. There salary dynamics it is confirmed as moderate; corporate profit margins increased slightly.

See also  Reduction of bureaucracy and faster construction sites to push Recovery

You may also like

Commission on Reproductive Self-Determination

Government, Salvini-Lollobrigida clash in CDM. Lega and FdI...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Analysis of the Three Reasons Behind the Hype...

French drink a little less wine because of...

Salone del Mobile, Milan awaits the return of...

Concern about uniform VAT in India

Giovanna Vitelli, this is why Azimut/Benetti has opened...

The explosive Volga offer from a Porsche manager...

Resolution 42 of 03/21/2023 – Massimo Capicchioni failure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy