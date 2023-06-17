Bank of Italy: inflation slows down thanks to the drop in energy prices

The Bank of Italy it recently updated its estimates on inflation, highlighting how the “decline in energy prices, faster than assumed” will help to curb the growth of inflation in the country. These new macroeconomic projections were conducted within the Eurosystem of the European Central Bank.

According to the new forecasts, consumer price inflation would average 6.1% in 2022, then decrease to 2.3% in 2023 and fall further to 2% in 2025. Compared to the estimates published in January, the reduction is around 0.3 percentage points, signaling an improvement in expectations on price trends.