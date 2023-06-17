Home » Bank of Italy: inflation slows down thanks to the drop in energy prices
Business

Bank of Italy: inflation slows down thanks to the drop in energy prices

by admin
Bank of Italy: inflation slows down thanks to the drop in energy prices

The Bank of Italy it recently updated its estimates on inflation, highlighting how the “decline in energy prices, faster than assumed” will help to curb the growth of inflation in the country. These new macroeconomic projections were conducted within the Eurosystem of the European Central Bank.

According to the new forecasts, consumer price inflation would average 6.1% in 2022, then decrease to 2.3% in 2023 and fall further to 2% in 2025. Compared to the estimates published in January, the reduction is around 0.3 percentage points, signaling an improvement in expectations on price trends.

See also  The world's largest single-unit capacity, the first batch of units of the Jinsha River Baihetan Hydropower Station put into operation

You may also like

Qin Weiguo led a team to Shenzhen for...

Forza Italia is now at 10% (emotional effect)....

Germany keeps open export guarantees for China

To meet the summer peak, multiple departments take...

Building a house: how a 29-year-old realizes her...

Ex Ilva, the mayor of Taranto: there is...

Emilia Fester and Emily Vontz belong to Gen...

Obsession, ambition for independence, class conflict. What’s Behind...

JD Industry delivered 600,000 welding studs and became...

German double crisis: weak economy, dwindling potential

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy