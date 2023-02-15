Home Business Bank of Italy: public debt at 2,762.5 billion in December
Business

Bank of Italy: public debt at 2,762.5 billion in December

by admin
Bank of Italy: public debt at 2,762.5 billion in December

As at 31 December 2022, the general government debt amounted to 2,762.5 billion; at the end of 2021 the debt amounted to 2,678.1 billion (150.3 percent of GDP).

Thus reveals Bankitalia according to which the increase in debt in 2022 (84.4 billion) reflected both the general government borrowing requirement (54 billion) and the overall effect of the spreads and premiums on issue and repayment, the revaluation of securities indexed to inflation and exchange rate fluctuations (34.4 billion). Treasury liquidity decreased by 4 billion, to 43.5.

See also  Power battery raw material prices soar, Funeng Technology will increase revenue but not profit in 2021_Stock Channel_Securities Star

You may also like

Meloni and Berlusconi, exchange of roles. The Fdi...

[Financial Business World]Can the 8 trillion “excess savings”...

Lufthansa, computer systems in haywire: canceled flights. “Take...

presidential and general elections in Nigeria

The supply of imported soybeans is abundant, and...

M5s, in perfect strangers lists. Conte rethinks the...

Mini, the electric car is now also a...

Stale bags waiting for Lagarde. Anima flies to...

Haval’s second-generation big dog test drive experience light...

Fire in a building in Genoa, 96 people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy