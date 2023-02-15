As at 31 December 2022, the general government debt amounted to 2,762.5 billion; at the end of 2021 the debt amounted to 2,678.1 billion (150.3 percent of GDP).

Thus reveals Bankitalia according to which the increase in debt in 2022 (84.4 billion) reflected both the general government borrowing requirement (54 billion) and the overall effect of the spreads and premiums on issue and repayment, the revaluation of securities indexed to inflation and exchange rate fluctuations (34.4 billion). Treasury liquidity decreased by 4 billion, to 43.5.