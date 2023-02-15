Home World Tragedy in Lampedusa, 33-year-old dies suddenly
World

Tragedy in Lampedusa, 33-year-old dies suddenly

by admin
Tragedy in Lampedusa, 33-year-old dies suddenly

by blogsicilia.it – ​​47 seconds ago

Another sudden death in Lampedusa. Gianfranco Cucina, owner of a famous kiosk in Lampedusa, 33 years old, died suddenly. The young man leaves behind his wife and a fifteen-month-old son. He was well known in Lampedusa…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tragedy in Lampedusa, 33-year-old dies suddenly appeared 47 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Evergrande on the verge of default, does not pay the third coupon in three weeks

You may also like

We premiere “Luna Verde”, the first single by...

Lufthansa: serious computer system failure, flight delays and...

Scottish leader Sturgeon unexpectedly resigns

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria, over 41 thousand...

Stefan Bajčetić’s accent | Sports

The image of the 38th Lovers Film Festival...

Global Conference 2023: “Blessed are the war builders?”

Of course, in Italy a real and strong...

Udinese News – Bands in emergency / Two...

Tropical cyclone “Gabrielle” has killed 4 people in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy