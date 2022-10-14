In August, Italy’s public debt fell by 12.8 billion to € 2,757.8 billion. This was announced by the Bank of Italy in the publication “Public finance: borrowing requirement and debt”.

The reduction in Treasury cash and cash equivalents (16.4 billion, to 79.9) more than offset the borrowing requirement of the general government (0.5 billion) and the effect of the spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, of the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in exchange rates (3.1 billion).