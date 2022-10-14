Home Business Bank of Italy: public debt down by 12.8 billion euros in August
Business

Bank of Italy: public debt down by 12.8 billion euros in August

In August, Italy’s public debt fell by 12.8 billion to € 2,757.8 billion. This was announced by the Bank of Italy in the publication “Public finance: borrowing requirement and debt”.

The reduction in Treasury cash and cash equivalents (16.4 billion, to 79.9) more than offset the borrowing requirement of the general government (0.5 billion) and the effect of the spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, of the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in exchange rates (3.1 billion).

