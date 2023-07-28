Bank stress test: Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank improve crisis resilience

Economy bank stress test

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are improving their resilience to crises

As of: 8:39 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Stress test passed: Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank perform better than before

Source: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Tougher tests and still doing better: Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have increased their core capital ratios for crisis situations. In the event of an economic downturn, they would be in a better position than they were two years ago. This is the conclusion reached by the European Banking Authority in the current stress test.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank fared better in the European Banking Authority (EBA) stress test than they did two years ago. DZ Bank, on the other hand, was hit much harder. This emerges from the results of the latest bank stress test, which the EBA published on Friday evening.

Accordingly, in the event of the simulated economic downturn coupled with various other stress factors, Deutsche Bank’s core Tier 1 capital ratio would fall from almost 13.4 percent at the end of 2022 to almost 8.1 percent at the end of 2025, as the EBA announced on Friday evening with the results of the latest bank stress test. In the previous test, the ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital – a buffer for times of crisis – was even stronger within three years and dropped to around 7.4 percent.

also read

Bond market anomaly

Commerzbank got off even lighter this time. In the simulated crisis with an economic downturn, rising unemployment and higher inflation, their common equity tier 1 ratio fell from around 14.1 percent at the end of 2022 to around 9.5 percent at the end of 2025. In the previous stress test in 2021, Commerzbank’s core capital ratio shrank from 13.2 to 8.2 percent.

“Despite massively tightened scenarios, we have significantly improved our result this year,” Commerzbank risk director Marcus Chromik told the Reuters news agency.

also read

Who owns the leading index?

Things went much worse this time for DZ Bank, the leading cooperative institute. In the current stress test, your hard core capital ratio fell from 13.5 to 7.0 percent. In the previous test, the institute was significantly better at 10.2 percent in the event of a crisis.

also read

DZ Bank pointed out that it would have done better under the new IFRS 17 accounting standard, which has been in force for it since 2023. Then their hard core capital ratio would have shrunk from 15.1 to 9.0 percent. From the bank’s point of view, the results confirm the “good capital situation of the DZ Bank Group”.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

