Epileptic seizures are caused by uncontrolled and simultaneous electrical discharges of many millions of nerve cells in the brain. Depending on the region affected, the seizures can be very different: the most well-known are seizures with convulsions all over the body and loss of consciousness. But there are also a number of other characteristics, e.g. B. a spasmodic continuation of a started movement.

