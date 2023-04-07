Listen to the audio version of the article

Gross monthly increase of 435 euros and working hours reduced by 30 minutes a day, going from 37.5 hours to 35 hours a week. This is the economic request contained in the demand platform that the banking unions, Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin will bring to the Abi for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement, which expired at the end of 2022 and which concerns almost 270 thousand workers.

There will now be a series of very close appointments on the agenda concerning bank union relations. The first is represented by the workers’ assemblies which will have to approve the platform. Once the green light has been obtained, the unions will send it to the ABI to get to the heart of the renewal negotiations. Or the renewals, given that the employers’ front presents a double representation with ABI on one side and Intesa Sanpaolo on the other which, after the revocation of representation to the Association, participates in the negotiating table on the permanent invitation of ABI. In between there will also be the Fabi congress, led by Lando Maria Sileoni, which is scheduled for mid-June.

As the five acronyms explain in their unitary note, the calculation of the 435 euros takes into account the inflationary dynamics of the three-year period 2023-2025 and the redistribution of higher productivity. The amount represents the total economic request for the average figure of reference, ie the third area, fourth level which will then have to be re-parameterized for the different positions, but does not exhaust the economic part where various requests appear. Among others, there is in fact also the explicit recognition that employer contributions to supplementary pensions, health care and LTC, as forms of “deferred” and “indirect” contractual remuneration, are an integral part of the overall economic levels of annual remuneration, also safeguarded in cases of corporate operations such as mergers or transfers, both inside and outside the contractual area, explain the unions. It is then necessary to reform the items “shift allowance” and “on call”, which affect a growing number of male and female workers, reviewing the regulatory conditions and amounts, recognizing the commitment of personal life time. At the same time, the revaluation of all other economic items must be envisaged, from bonuses to per diems, allowances, scholarships

of study, in an amount equal to the revaluation of the salary scales. Furthermore, the cash allowance must be considered indivisible and unique and must always be recognized “for the full day”. Finally, the increase in seniority by one step due to the raising of the retirement age.

Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin in the long document which is the result of the work of the Commissions in recent months, underline two concepts and introduce some requests for discontinuity on the timetable. The first concept is the centrality and uniqueness of the national collective labor agreement for bankers which should be considered a tool for the unity and identification of the category, through which to govern the evolution of work organization in all areas, from smart working to telework, to hourly redistributions. Thus favoring equal opportunities for all bankers. The second is instead the strengthening of the contractual area. The soul of the sector, write the 5 acronyms in the text of the platform, “is contested between the opportunities offered by the great transformations (digital, ecological and socio-demographic) and the weaknesses of a development model too oriented towards profit and income, where all the most recent crises, from the pandemic emergency to the inflationary surge caused by the war in Ukraine, have amplified the negative impact on wages, employment, rights and