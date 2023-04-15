Banks safe, but there’s half the financial system that moves in the shadows: it’s worth 160 thousand billion. And trembles for the rate hike

There is a shadow on shadow finance and it is best to keep an eye on it. Stop the gasps of the Silicon Valley Bankon the one hand, of Swiss credit, on the other hand, the central banks have essentially shelved their fears of a financial crisis, even if they themselves are at the origin of it. The – historically ultra-fast – increase in interest rates in an anti-inflation key, in fact, if on the one hand, thanks to the increase in interest rates on loans, has replenished