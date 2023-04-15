Lancia Pu+Ra HPE: a concept to anticipate the future

A MANIFESTO – Is called Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, an acronym taken from the past, but with a completely new meaning: the acronym now stands in fact for High Performance Electric and underlines the character that the Lancia engineers want to give to their next cars. The prototype it has compact shapes, halfway between a coupé and a hatchback with four seats and a polarizing design. The front takes up the particular design of the Pu+Ra concept unveiled last October (Who the news) with three thin LED lights pointing towards the center set in a contrasting black element. The streamlined side blends sharper lines with the curves of the rear area where the strong inspiration comes from the Lancia Stratos, not only for the design of the headlights but also in the proportions.

HOW IT’S DONE INSIDE – To the more sporty exterior lines, the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE combines an innovative cabin inspired by interior design. The large glass surfaces allow lots of light to enter the interior, while the particular shape of the armchairs maximizes the use of the interior space. The car’s technology and operating controls are integrated into design elements, such as the original shape of the front dashboard and central tunnel. Naturally, production cars, starting with Ypsilon waiting in 2024will adopt much more traditional solutions, but we can expect a strong inspiration from the style of this concept.

ELECTRIC AND SUSTAINABLE – Lancia looks to the future and does so through the progressive electrification of the entire range. For this the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is moved by a powertrain to batteries that promises over 700km of autonomy and very short recharge times, thanks, most likely, to an 800-volt architecture. A lot of attention, then, to sustainability thanks to the use of natural and recycled internal materials. An example are the door panels made with 50% marble dust waste and recycled fabric, made with natural colors, soft to the touch and waterproof, or again, the cellulose acetate used for some moldings and for the detail ” table” in the center of the passenger compartment.