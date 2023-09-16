Banks, Sallusti rushes to Giorgia’s rescue and wands her former mistress

Extraprofits, Sallusti wand Marina Berlusconi

The director with a short memory to the rescue of…

He claims Sallusti that “the country comes first”, and this would be obvious if one did not know the reckless forays of the great hagiographer, among newspapers, television appearances, assorted loves and continuous “quail leaps”, light and not much shouted at. Sallusti claims that he is a liberaland on this reasoning it is clear, tell me who today does not define himself as such, but if one went so far as to stigmatize the statements of the daughter of his late and prodigal master, it would make anyone shudder even for someone’s affected, rather than urban manner (Mesneri) defined “myelism”, albeit improved, poisoned and full of flattery.

READ ALSO: TV ratings, Mannoni: “Rai too aligned with the government, better to watch Mentana or Porro”

Supreme Italic vocation that prevents one from taking a serious position, and hence the hatred for the referees, diluting it into many other streams and therefore the substance of the reasoning is distorted, unassailable, because the new (and old) bards of melonism they occupy the control room pretending to argue, citing high evaluations on trivial considerations. He claims Sallusti that his lakeside provincialism has never been forgotten, despite his acquaintance with pseudo-Princesses and pseudo-pythonesses, between the black hole of the Fort and the rude Rome of the Powerful, the origins therefore forge his ambitious character, silent and naturally prone to any change of state, in the state.

Subscribe to the newsletter