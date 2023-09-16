Delaire mask: what it is for, how it works and when to wear it

Craniofacial anomalies today, represent a series of quite complex conditions involving the alteration of the development of the skull and face. Let’s say that these conditions certainly have a very significant impact and important on respiratory function, chewing and also on facial aesthetics.

To address this series of problems and inconveniences, the importance of some advanced tools has emerged, such as the Delaire mask, which we will discuss in depth in this article.

Let’s start by understanding what Delaire’s mask is and let’s first say that it is a device that has revolutionized the approach to the evaluation and treatment of craniofacial anomalies. The Delaire mask is also known as “Mask of Delaire-Dolores”, is a diagnostic tool used in the part orthodontic and surgical for the evaluation of craniofacial anomalies, in particular those related to craniomandibular dysfunction and dental malocculsion. The Delaire mask was created in the 1960s by a famous orthodontist of French origins named Jean Delaire and today, it continues to be a fundamental device in diagnosis and treatment planning.

How to use the Delaire mask

The Delaire mask is used in some specific contexts:

Orthodontic evaluation: Orthodontists use it to analyze the position of the teeth and jaw bones, the Delaire mask helps plan orthodontic treatments. Orthognathic surgery: Surgeons use this mask to plan certain craniofacial deformity correction surgeries, which often include maxillary or mandibular osteotomy. Prosthetic planning: The Delaire template is very useful in designing customized dental prostheses or orthodontic appliances.

To wear Delaire’s mask one must go through various stages. First there is data collection, in which x-rays, photographs and dental impressions of the patient are taken to create a complete picture of the craniofacial relationships. Once collected, the data is analyzed using the Delaire mask, which helps evaluate the relationships between the different craniofacial elements. After a careful analysis of the data, the professional can proceed with planning the orthodontic or surgical treatment best suited to the patient who needs it.

Here is a video tutorial on how to wear it:

When to wear Delaire’s mask?

The Delaire mask is a device that is mainly used when there are craniofacial anomalies; therefore, orthodontists and maxillofacial surgeons use it for diagnostic purposes and treatment planning. The application of the Delaire mask is specific and varies depending on the patient’s needs.

We would like to underline that the use of the Delaire mask is reserved for highly qualified professionals, such as orthodontists and maxillofacial surgeons. It is not a device that patients wear independently like a sleep mask, on the contrary it should be worn in a clinical environment, as a diagnostic and treatment planning tool. The choice of when to wear it depends on the specific condition of the patient and the needs of the case.

How much should it be carried?

The Delaire mask should be worn every day for at least 142-14 hours. Usually you wear it all night and a few hours in the afternoon when you know you’re staying at home. We recommend keeping it for a long time if we want the therapy to be more effective and shorter.

In conclusion, we can say that the Delaire mask is an important innovation in the field of orthodontics and maxillofacial surgery, it allows precise diagnosis and treatment planning tailored to the patient. Thanks to it, patients today can enjoy significant improvements in respiratory function, mastication and facial aesthetics.

