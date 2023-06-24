Home » Zucchero Gazzetta di Reggio opens
Zucchero Gazzetta di Reggio opens

Here is the lineup scheduled for the Italia Loves Romagna concert, the mega-event at the RCF Arena del campovolo in favor of the flooded populations. Forty thousand spectators, for a proceeds of 1.8 million which will be entirely donated. The concert will start at 20.45.

Sugar: Prayer / Partisan from Reggio /Because of who the Devil is in me with Salmo Salmo: 90 minutes ﻿﻿﻿Rhythm & rhythm: 5 drops / Full Moon ﻿﻿﻿Fiorella Mannoia Fighter / May she be blessed ﻿﻿﻿Laura Pausini Romagna mia (1 min a capella) / Welcome / Similar / You Got A Friend with Georgia ﻿﻿﻿Tananai: Tango / Abysmal ﻿﻿﻿Elisa: Also Fragile / Obstacles of the heart ﻿﻿﻿Andrea Bocelli Miserable with Sugar / I will leave with you ﻿﻿﻿Georgia Black gold / My best day / Sunny and blue ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ligabue The day of pain that one has / Between stage and reality ﻿﻿﻿﻿Elodie Vertigo / Two ﻿﻿﻿﻿Gianni Morandi Open all doors / One in a thousand ﻿﻿﻿﻿Emma medley I hold my breath / Love me / I was looking for love / I am beautiful ﻿﻿﻿﻿Max Pezzali No regrets / With a deca ﻿﻿﻿﻿Madame Voice / The good in the bad

﻿﻿﻿﻿Negramaro While everything flows / Clouds and Sheets / Summer with rkomi ﻿﻿﻿﻿Blanco Celestial blue / Sleepless nights ﻿﻿﻿﻿Elisa and Ligabue Your way ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tananai e Max Pezzali The years ﻿﻿﻿﻿Rkomi and Elodie The Devil’s Tail ﻿﻿﻿﻿Fiorella Mannoia and Emma The weight of courage ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tananai e Ligabue Little Star without sky

﻿﻿﻿﻿Irama and Elisa Wherever you are ﻿﻿﻿﻿Max Pezzali and Ligabue Lightweight ﻿﻿﻿﻿Finale dedicated to Lucio Dalla: Gianni Morandi, Fiorella Mannoia and Elodie Vita

