Zucchero Gazzetta di Reggio opens

Here is the lineup scheduled for the Italia Loves Romagna concert, the mega-event at the RCF Arena del campovolo in favor of the flooded populations. Forty thousand spectators, for a proceeds of 1.8 million which will be entirely donated. The concert will start at 20.45.
Sugar: Prayer / Partisan from Reggio /Because of who the Devil is in me with Salmo Salmo: 90 minutes Rhythm & rhythm: 5 drops / Full Moon Fiorella Mannoia Fighter / May she be blessed Laura Pausini Romagna mia (1 min a capella) / Welcome / Similar / You Got A Friend with Georgia Tananai: Tango / Abysmal Elisa: Also Fragile / Obstacles of the heart Andrea Bocelli Miserable with Sugar / I will leave with you Georgia Black gold / My best day / Sunny and blue Ligabue The day of pain that one has / Between stage and reality Elodie Vertigo / Two Gianni Morandi Open all doors / One in a thousand Emma medley I hold my breath / Love me / I was looking for love / I am beautiful Max Pezzali No regrets / With a deca Madame Voice / The good in the bad
Negramaro While everything flows / Clouds and Sheets / Summer with rkomi Blanco Celestial blue / Sleepless nights Elisa and Ligabue Your way Tananai e Max Pezzali The years Rkomi and Elodie The Devil’s Tail Fiorella Mannoia and Emma The weight of courage Tananai e Ligabue Little Star without sky
Irama and Elisa Wherever you are Max Pezzali and Ligabue Lightweight Finale dedicated to Lucio Dalla: Gianni Morandi, Fiorella Mannoia and Elodie Vita