OPPO took advantage of the European launch event of the Reno8 series to present the new version of its band to the public.

Design reminiscent of the OPPO Watch Free

OPPO Band 2, this is the name chosen for the device, comes with a totally different design compared to the first generation and which is very reminiscent of the Watch Free launched by the company earlier this year.

The band now has a broad 1.57-inch OLED display with a pixel density of 302 PPI and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The silicone strap is available in the Midnight Black or two-tone Baby Blue variant while the case has black and silver colors. The weight is only 33 gramsstrap not included.

Sport and health, the true passion of OPPO Band 2

OPPO Band 2 is equipped with a 6-axis motion sensor and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors.

One available new tennis mode, able to recognize different racket hits and to record five types of data: strokes, racquet swings, duration of activity, heart rate and calories burned.

OPPO Band 2 also offers updated running features, with heart rate monitoring while running, CRF rating, speed tips and 13 running routes.

100 training modes supported mind automatic detection can recognize 4 sports activities: walking, running, elliptical machine and rowing machine.

Present the Osleep function for in-depth sleep monitoring. Wearing Band 2 while sleeping, the device will be able to monitor rest, awakening, sleep duration, sleep stages (deep sleep and light sleep), REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement), oxygen level in the blood and to assess the risk of snoring.

After waking up, you can check the Sleep Quality Report and Snoring Report to better understand your sleep patterns. Other wellness features include the heart rate monitoring, stress tracking and alerting in real timesleep report and water drink reminders, to help you stay healthy.

New Watch Faces and 2 weeks autonomy

There is no shortage of customization functions thanks to functionality AI Outfit

Watch Face 2.0widgets and watch faces customized and with different patterns.

With OPPO Band 2 it is of course possible to check smartphone notifications, set alarms, check the weather, set timers and much more.

The battery has a lifespan of 14 days and fully recharges in one hour. While 5 minutes on charge are enough to use it for a whole day. Prices and availability will be revealed by OPPO in the coming days.