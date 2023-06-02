Barabino & Partners, disbursed 250 thousand euros in awards and 968 hours of training

Listen to the audio version of the article

First report «Impact Report» by Barabino & Partners one year after the transition to a benefit company (May 2022). The company, founded by Luca Barabino, which today can count on a total turnover between Italy and abroad of 21.5 million with an ebitda of over 6 million euros, has consolidated and increased a new idea of ​​doing business, formalizing that awareness of fact that the company has to think about the whole ecosystem that surrounds it. The commitment is to combine the objectives of profit – because in order to be useful to the social, economic and development system, companies must be profitable – that of having a positive impact on society and the biosphere.

“We are strongly convinced of the path we have taken”, comments Luca Barabino, CEO of Barabino & Partners. «We are crystallizing those values ​​that have always been intrinsic to our company’s DNA, which lead us to reinterpret the pursuit of profit as we have traditionally known it. It is necessary to redefine its contours with a view to “fair profit” – continues Barabino – so that the company itself can perform on the market, in the territory and in the communities of reference, towards customers, employees, collaborators and stageurs, but also supporters and suppliers in first of all, a useful role in relation to environmental and social problems».

During 2022, in fact, there were many distinctive positioning activities and initiatives for employees, collaborators, customers and suppliers. Not only that: the commitment was also addressed to the community and territory, the world of education and related primary interlocutors. Barabino & Partners fielded 24 distinctive actions in the last year. First of all, the company provided more than 250 thousand euros in awards – to which a further award was added in January 2023 – to employees and created a welfare portal dedicated to the well-being of its employees.

The company has also focused on training its employees and collaborators through activities designed and implemented with the aim of developing the skills of its resources, providing an overview of the various work areas of the company and stimulating innovation and comparison between collaborators. By way of example, in fact, 968 hours of training, 19 webinars and training moments were provided and 29 young people were given the opportunity to participate in the Ambassador project, which saw them as protagonists of a work and training experience aimed at to support their professional growth in the offices of London, New York, Berlin, Paris and Munich, Milan, Rome and Genoa.