LIVE Dinamo Sassari-Olimpia Milano 61-93, Serie A basketball 2023 LIVE: EA7 in the final with a great Napier. Jack Devecchi’s career ends

Before closing, it is right to join the tribute to Jack Devecchi, a man who lived 17 seasons with just one shirt, something that goes far beyond the unreal in sport, not just in basketball. And it is he who is touring the entire PalaSerradimigni, no one leaves and everyone will try to find a place in the Dinamo club house, for the right recognition of a man who gave his career to the Sardinian land.

TOP SCORER – SASSARI: Robinson 15; MILAN: Napier 21

IT ENDS HERE: Olimpia Milano in the final, the third in a row, the twenty-first since the start of the playoff era.

61-93 Triple of Ricci.

Devecchi comes out immediately. And, 54″5 from the end of this game, to the tune of Ligabue’s Screaming Against the Sky, one of Dinamo’s historic cheering songs, everyone continues to celebrate.

Last minute, while everyone is standing at the PalaSerradimigni for Devecchi, 811 games with the Dinamo shirt.

61-90 Support of Tonut.

And just over 1’30” from the end comes the moment they’ve all been waiting for: Jack Devecchi’s last entry onto the pitch, together with Massimo Chessa.

61-88 In Entrance Hall. 2′ at the end.

61-86 Fly to crush Hall. Whistles of the PalaSerradimigni, difficult to understand (or maybe not) to whom.

61-84 From six meters Melli.

61-82 Treier from the average. Last 5 minutes.

59-82 Melli from the average, Bucchi calls timeout if only to say to his followers: “If we go out, at least let’s do it with dignity”.

59-80 Another triple, this is from Shields.

59-77 Robinson scored.

57-77 Dowe tries to get Voigtmann to break through, he fails, the German goes all the way, the 5 of Sassari protests and risks the technician.

57-75 3/3 Napier.

Another triple lap for Napier, this time it is Dowe who causes it.

57-72 Make the additional Diop.

56-72 Hines ends up on Diop who scores from the average, potential three-point game.

54-72 3/3 Napier.

Robinson hits Napier from behind as he shoots from three, triple lap in the line with 8’16” to play.

54-69 Napier invents an almost meaningless triple, the shot of +15 Milan arrives.

54-66 Free pair for Diop, 1/2.

The last quarter begins.

TOP SCORER – SASSARI: Robinson 13; MILANO: Shields 15

Shields misses from the average, but Milan is 10′ from the final goal and Sassari 10′ from the attempt to return to a very difficult situation.

53-66 Superb rebound in attack by Shields from Datome’s shot away from six meters, support arrives.

53-64 2/2 Robinson.

Foul by Ricci far from the ball, there are two free throws for Robinson.

51-64 GIVE ME AGAIN! Two triples in twenty seconds, Bucchi timeout.

51-61 Given me directly from the garage: what a triple!

51-58 1/2 Bendzius.

Do it even before Ricci’s throw-in on Bendzius, free 2′ from the penultimate siren.

50-58 He realizes the free of technician Shields, on what is and remains a mistake by the trio.

Hard blow to Dowe’s face, no whistle, vibrant protests from Bucchi and a technical foul on the bench. It all originates from a high elbow from Shields.

50-57 Fished Robinson from three, the basket arrives from the corner and Messina puts in Datome.

47-57 2/2 Hall.

Rebound push by Diop on rushing Hall, free. First, however, Bucchi timeout with 3’01” before the penultimate siren.

47-55 Napier strikes again! Try the Milan break again, less than 4 ‘at the end of the third quarter.

47-52 Support from Melli on an error from Baron.

47-50 Dowe finds the entrance, it is still -3 Banco.

45-50 Nik Melli is not there: another triple!

45-47 Bendzius doesn’t think about it for a moment: he takes, shoots and scores from three!

42-47 From three from the Shields corner!

42-44 Voigtmann for Shields from the half-corner: triple and counter-overtaking Milan!

42-41 BENDZIUS! Sassari’s first lead in the whole game arrives after 22 minutes!

39-41 Caught in the corner Dowe: triple!

22:03 And we start again!

22:01 Now there is less than a couple of minutes left for the two quintets to return to the parquet.

21:58 Teams back on the floor, the third quarter is expected.

21:55 The three-point shot is the key tactic: both teams are bad, but Sassari is worse than Milan with 2/13 against 4/13. Very high percentages from two, 14/19 for the hosts and 12/19 for the visitors.

21:52 The image of the first half of the match: Nicolò Melli above the iron.

Nik Melli devastates the iron of Sassari 😮🏀💥 Immediately crushed, to open race-3 with fireworks. Follow the challenge LIVE on @dmaxitalia, @discoveryplusIT ed Eurosport 2.#LBAPlayoff | #EurosportBasket | @OlimpiaMI1936 pic.twitter.com/ppjwGgWnUe — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) June 1, 2023

TOP SCORER – SASSARI: Stephens 9; MILANO: Voigtmann 13

Gentile doesn’t score the last shot, Milan stays ahead in the middle of the match, but Sassari is always very close in scoring.

36-41 Hall for Shields in the corner: triple! Even Bucchi can’t avoid calling the minute with 4″7 to play in the quarter.

36-38 And Robinson’s layup arrives again! Dinamo’s point guard was really activated, Messina forced to time out.

34-38 Fadeaway by Jones just as the last minute of the quarter arrives.

32-38 Melli starts from the weak side, does not help anyone and for him it is an easy game to get to the iron.

32-36 Robinson from six meters is getting into the rhythm.

30-36 Shields in the open field against Jones, and for him it’s child’s play.

30-34 Robinson’s prompt response upon entry!

28-34 On the Voigtmann siren resting on the glass, there are already 13 for the German with 6/8 from two.

28-32 Stephens again, who is really putting the Milan long package in difficulty.

It starts again with 4’15” in the match, 14″ in the action due to Treier touching the ball on the rim with his shot. Sassari possession.

Malfunction of the shot clock that goes off in the middle of the action in Sassari, must be reset: referees at the table to reset.

26-32 What a transition from Milan with Voigtmann’s dunk! It is true that half of Sassari is left behind due to protests about previous contacts with Dowe.

26-30 Great basket by Dowe who mocks Shields by dint of pivot foot.

24-30 Beautiful transition of Milan which leads to the support of the Tonut glass.

24-28 From three Treier! And Sassari is getting closer.

21-28 Shields’ feint of departure who then does much more, they are two comfortable.

21-26 Excellent penetration from the left side of Kruslin, Messina forced to time out.

19-26 Make the Dowe add-on.

18-26 Dowe seeks and finds central penetration: potential three-man game.

16-26 Again support from Voigtmann, one of the most revitalized of this phase of the season.

Treier manages to cunningly get Ricci’s foul in attack by putting himself in the trajectory of the start of the Milanese number 17, who breaks through.

16-24 Hines rebounds in attack enters the painting with enthusiasm and leans on the glass beating Diop.

The second quarter begins.

TOP SCORER – SASSARI: Stephens 7; MILANO: Napier 9

Dowe misses from midfield, and then Milan closes this first period ahead by six.

16-22 3/3 Hall.

Robinson’s mistake not like Robinson, who falls into Hall’s feints, flies at him on the three-point shot and gives him, in fact, three free throws with 4 and a half seconds on the clock in the first quarter.

Hines stops Gentile’s restart, analysis at the table by the trio, the foul is confirmed as normal as it had already been sanctioned initially: judged the fact of looking for the ball from the center of Milan.

16-19 KIND! Dinamo scores a triple on the 22nd, returning to -3 with 1’30” to the first siren.

13-19 Bonus achieved by Sassari, Devon Hall goes to the bezel which makes 1/2.

13-18 Creates (fortunately) the additional Stephens.

12-18 Great response from Sassari! Served Stephens with a great ball from Robinson, Hall arrives late (back in the 12 today), there is the additional.

10-18 Da tre Napier!

10-15 Robinson cuts towards the bottom line, Stephens sees it: perfect release.

8-15 Still running shot for Voigtmann, already 7 for the German.

8-13 Stephens! From rebound in attack this time he’ll take care of it.

6-13 Great start by Bendzius from Stephens’ offensive rebound, support arrives after he himself had missed from three.

4-13 In the running Voigtmann, the timeout called by Piero Bucchi arrives.

4-11 Support for the basket by Stephens.

2-11 Napier’s response is very prompt, scoring from the arc.

2-8 First two points from Sassari, Dowe finds them solo from six meters. 2’30 have passed”.

0-8 MELLI! With the dunk to beat the defense on Baron’s big ball.

0-6 He organizes himself to go inside Napier, finds the basket and also finds the foul, making the additional.

0-3 Immediately from three Voigtmanns.

YES PART!

21:00 A minute of silence, also easy to understand why.

20:57 We are ready to experience this race-3!

20:54 The presentation of the two teams is underway, followed by the national anthem.

20:51 And speaking of the market, a few tens of minutes ago the official arrival of Paolo Galbiati in Trento as the new head coach came from Varese.

20:48 Just over ten minutes to the emotions of this race-3!

20:45 We are not talking about just the field at the moment: for Milan, since this morning there has been talk of a potential three-year agreement arriving with Guglielmo Caruso, one of the beacons of Varese in the season which, for the club that plays in Masnago, has just past.

20:42 A look at the warm-up of the Milanese club.

20:39 This is the arrival of Banco at the PalaSerradimigni.

20:36 Audience of great occasions tonight: it is not a championship final, and incredibly Milan and Sassari have never faced each other at that point, but it is an evening that the Sardinian people intend to live to the fullest.

20:33 These are the 12 who will take the field for Milan.

20:30 Good evening to all OA Sport readers, and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of this (perhaps) decisive race-3.

Good evening to all OA Sport readers, and welcome LIVE LIVE of match 3 of the Serie A 2022-2023 Scudetto semi-final series between Dinamo Sassari and Olimpia Milano. EA7 Emporio Armani leads 2-0 over Banco di Sardegna.

The classic of the last almost 10 years of Italian basketball stops at the PalaSerradimigni. And he does it on a special day for Dinamo, because the concession to the club for the next three years of the arena has been confirmed. An important step to be able to plan for the more distant future, while the next one speaks of a series that can already be closed today by Milan, in the hunt for the result that will save a season of a thousand misfortunes.

These are the words of the eve of Peter Bucchi: “We have shown that we didn’t go to Milan to waste time. I’d like to give our fans a gift, if we were to bring the game home it would be really nice“. And, in fact, it could also happen: after all, the history of the series between Milan and Sassari has often given us moments to remember.

So instead Hector Messina: “There are races where you shoot very well and you stretch, others where it doesn’t and you have to find other ways to win“. The reference, obviously, is to race-2, and to the moment in which Datom’s Teeth he did what he often knew how to do in his career: get his teammates out of trouble.

Race 3 between Banco di Sardegna Sassari and EA7 Emporio Armani Milano will start at 21:00. Have fun with the LIVE LIVE of OA Sport!

Credit: Ciamillo