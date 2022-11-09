Home Health Sant’Anna, it’s chaos in the ER. Patients “parked” for days and staff at the end
Health

Sant’Anna, it’s chaos in the ER. Patients “parked” for days and staff at the end

by admin
Sant’Anna, it’s chaos in the ER. Patients “parked” for days and staff at the end

There is a shortage of doctors, the hospital is unable to guarantee beds for everyone, the basic care network runs water and the department has always been at the forefront of the health emergency to pay the costs. With the staff now exhausted, forced into grueling shifts.

These are days of infernal chaos in the Sant’Anna emergency room, with dozens of patients waiting to be examined every day. Resounding numbers: according to the data processed by the regional network, yesterday at 16 there were 40 patients under treatment, including 4 red codes, or people in danger of life, and 32 waiting, including a red code. Translated: 72 people between waiting room and ward. Two hours later 63 patients were still present. Exceptional numbers, if you consider that the threshold of 140 people is not exceeded daily in the norm. Yesterday, more than half of the daily limit inflow was present at the same time.

See also  Windows' redesigned phone sync app makes Android notifications more prominent

You may also like

The “Good Medicine 2022” award goes to the...

A poker of women leading the four districts...

Never eat this food if you have high...

The exercise to lose weight that burns 715...

The alarm is triggered by the “triplendemic” with...

“Fibers are carbohydrates and we do not digest...

Obesogenic environment: what is it all about?

how to lose weight with swimming

Listeriosis: symptoms, care and treatment

Emilia Romagna. Reintegration of unvaccinated health workers. Avoid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy