There is a shortage of doctors, the hospital is unable to guarantee beds for everyone, the basic care network runs water and the department has always been at the forefront of the health emergency to pay the costs. With the staff now exhausted, forced into grueling shifts.

These are days of infernal chaos in the Sant’Anna emergency room, with dozens of patients waiting to be examined every day. Resounding numbers: according to the data processed by the regional network, yesterday at 16 there were 40 patients under treatment, including 4 red codes, or people in danger of life, and 32 waiting, including a red code. Translated: 72 people between waiting room and ward. Two hours later 63 patients were still present. Exceptional numbers, if you consider that the threshold of 140 people is not exceeded daily in the norm. Yesterday, more than half of the daily limit inflow was present at the same time.