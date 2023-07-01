Barbie vs Burberry for rebranding. Mattel: “Unacceptable copying”

Clash between Burberry and Mattel, the world of fashion and toys are shaking

The world prepares for the clash between Barbie e Burberry. The British luxury fashion brand recently sought approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office of the new label “Brby”, to land as a new signature on the brand’s accessories and garments.

Well, Mattelthe manufacturer of the most famous doll in the world, would have been annoyed by the obvious similarity so as to present a notice of opposition to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) asking that the logo not be approved as it would damage the image of the well-known toy with the risk of creating confusion among consumers.

