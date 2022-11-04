Home Business Barkin (Fed) sees softer rate hikes in the future and potentially a higher end point
Business

Barkin (Fed) sees softer rate hikes in the future and potentially a higher end point

by admin
Barkin (Fed) sees softer rate hikes in the future and potentially a higher end point

Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin said today that a strong job market and stubborn inflation mean the central bank may need to hike rates beyond 5%, although it could slow the pace of hikes. .

Interviewed by CNBC, Barkin said that rate hikes have pushed policy to the point where the Fed has now moved from foot on the accelerator to the brake. “I am ready to do that, and I think the implication of that is probably a slower pace of hikes, a longer pace of hikes and a potentially higher point,” the Fed said.

The Fed made its fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike this week and indicated further hikes are on the way.

See also  3trees provided guarantee for the subsidiary's new loan of 40 million, and the cumulative guarantee amount accounted for 274.05% of the net assets attributable to the parent _ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Wall Street full speed ahead after the payrolls,...

Huawei Developer Conference 2022 will be held to...

Winter tires, the time has come to comply

Brancaccio (Reeds): “On the Superbonus stop the continuous...

Can play 3A masterpiece Moore Thread domestic MTT...

Aid and maneuver decree: the Nadef update after...

Ryzen 7000, RX 7000 are coming AMD announced...

Piazza Affari closes in a sprint, Pirelli the...

Iride, the consortium that will develop solutions for...

Wall Street loses share and Nasdaq turns red,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy