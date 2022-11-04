[The Epoch Times, November 4, 2022]On November 4, Zhang Bencai, former secretary of the party group and chief prosecutor of the Shanghai Procuratorate, was arrested.

On the 4th, the Supreme Procuratorate of the Communist Party of China informed that the investigation of Zhang Bencai, the former secretary of the party group and the chief prosecutor of the Shanghai Procuratorate, on the suspected bribery case was concluded, and Zhang Bencai was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes.

Zhang Bencai, who was notified of the investigation in June this year, was double-opened in September. Shuangkai Bulletin stated that Zhang Bencai did not take responsibility for his own work and did not do anything, and engaged in superstitious activities; he used his power to arrange work for many people and seek private interests for others, condoned and acquiesced in his relatives using his position to seek private interests, and illegally accepted huge amounts of property; Interfere in judicial activities, etc.

Zhang Bencai, 55, has worked in the Supreme Procuratorate since 1990 and has nearly 32 years of experience in the procuratorial system. Zhang has served as Supreme Prosecutor Liu Fuzhi, Zhang Siqing, Han Yubin, Jia Chunwang, Cao Jianming and Zhang Jun. From January 2013 to January 2016, Zhang Bencai served as the director of the General Office of the Supreme Procurator and the Director of the Information Office, and was the “big housekeeper” and mouthpiece of the then Supreme Procurator Cao Jianming. From January 22, 2016, Zhang Bencai was transferred to the Shanghai Municipal Procuratorate until his retirement on June 1 this year.

Not long after Zhang Bencai was sacked, China News Weekly reported that a number of insiders who had contact with Zhang Bencai said that on the day Zhang Bencai was investigated, his wife was also taken away for investigation. His wife had worked in the Beijing procuratorial system.

Many insiders described that Zhang Bencai was taken away by the staff of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission at noon on June 1, and he also attended a meeting that morning.

Zhang Bencai’s predecessor also sacked. Chen Xu, the former chief prosecutor of the Shanghai Procuratorate, stepped down in January 2016, and Zhang Bencai took over. On March 1, 2017, Chen Xu was investigated, and he was the “first tiger” of Shanghai’s political and legal system that was investigated after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. On October 25, 2018, Chen Xu was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Both Zhang Bencai and Chen Xu followed the Jiang Zemin group to participate in the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners. They were named by the overseas Minghui website, and Chen Xu was traced by the overseas “International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong”.

On June 8, 2022, Minghui.com reported that according to incomplete statistics, from June 2016 to the end of December 2021, when Zhang Bencai served in the Shanghai Procuratorate, 90 Falun Gong practitioners in the city were illegally arrested, prosecuted and sentenced by the Shanghai Procuratorate.

During his tenure as head of the Propaganda Department of the Political Department of the Supreme Procuratorate, editor-in-chief, president, secretary of the Party Committee of the Procuratorate Daily, director of the General Office of the Supreme Procuratorate, and director of the Information Office, Zhang Bencai used his power to viciously attack Falun Gong in newspapers and on the Internet, inciting hatred, etc.

