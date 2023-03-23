This Wednesday the National Development Plan filed by the government of Gustavo Petro was approved in the committees of the House and Senate. This is the first ‘glance’ at what will be the path of the executive during the next four years in office.

The articles contain the investment strategy that the Casa de Nariño will have, of course, it will depend on the executive action of the president and the cabinet; the amount that it will have to execute will be around 1,154 trillion pesos.

On the other hand, the text made it clear that state investment will be aimed at security, justice, climate action, the right to food, macroeconomic stability, environmental justice and productive transformation.

Now, the articles had to go through some cuts or changes, which for some congressmen were necessary because they considered them as ‘micos’, among which are some extraordinary powers for President Gustavo Petro, such as the power that the executive could suppress energy companies and the possibility of organizing funds from those institutions that are binding on the state budget.

Finally, there was also support for the Development Plan in some aspects: “There was also support for the creation of the National Council of Popular Economy, which seeks to provide inter-institutional actions that allow strengthening and supporting this productive segment of the country, argued the Director of National Planning, Jorge Iván González