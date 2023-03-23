Home News Students are rushed to the hospital after being poisoned in Sonsonate
Students are rushed to the hospital after being poisoned in Sonsonate

Students are rushed to the hospital after being poisoned in Sonsonate

Personnel from the National Civil Police (PNC) together with the Rescue Commandos transferred a group of young people who showed signs of food poisoning, this Thursday in Sonsonate.

This incident was reported in the canton of El Canelo de Nahuizalco, where paramedics were present to help minors, students at an educational center in the western part of the country.

The boys were taken to the Jorge Mazzini Hospital in an emergency. They had stomach problems and vomiting.

“We transferred 21 students from the Doctor Francisco Reyes School Center, from Nahuizalco, Sonsonate, to a care center due to possible food poisoning,” the Police said on their social networks.

