Liaoning issued an action plan for the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry to comprehensively build a strong tourism province

People’s Daily Online, Shenyang, June 11. This website learned from the Liaoning Provincial Cultural Tourism Industry Revitalization and Development Conference that the “Liaoning Province Cultural Tourism Industry High-Quality Development Action Plan (2023-2025)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) was officially released. Liaoning will give full play to the leading role of major cultural and tourism industry projects in three years, cultivate the cultural and tourism industry into a new engine for the development of the modern service industry, a strategic pillar industry of the national economy, and comprehensively build a strong tourism province.

The “Plan” clarifies the development goals of Liaoning’s cultural and tourism industry in the next three years: fully integrate and utilize the rich cultural and tourism resources in the province, create a new highland for “six places” red tourism, an ecological tourist resort in northern China, the best experience place for mass ice and snow tourism, A modern tourism consumption distribution center, comprehensively enhance the reputation of “Northeast Asia Tourism Destination”, and build a high-quality development platform for the cultural and tourism industry. By 2025, the modern cultural and tourism industry system will be further improved, and the industry’s comprehensive competitiveness and governance capabilities will be further improved.

It is reported that with 2022 as the starting point, the investment in Liaoning’s cultural tourism industry projects and total tourism revenue will double, the number of tourists received will double, and the added value of tourism and related industries will account for 5% of the regional GDP. The “Plan” proposes to focus on “six places” and other red resources, improve the construction level of classic scenic spots in the red tourism series, support the development of red tourism performing arts, red cultural and creative development, and create a national red tourism integrated development demonstration zone. Give full play to the comprehensive advantages of the province’s comprehensive tourism resources, beautiful natural and cultural environment, excellent living and climatic conditions, high urbanization rate, and convenient tourism transportation, and vigorously promote new tourism formats such as coastal residences, forest residences, and rural residences, with a high starting point and high Standard and high-quality development of ecological tourism industry. Make full use of Liaoning’s geographical resources and climate characteristics such as being located in the golden latitude belt of ice and snow, with large amount of snowfall in winter, high temperature comfort, hot springs all over the province, etc., to create a national and provincial ski resort. Excavate the value connotation of national folk culture and ice and snow culture, enrich product supply, and build a new pattern of ice and snow industry development. To adapt to the new trend of modern tourism consumption demand such as high-quality, micro-vacation, multi-level, high-frequency, etc., vigorously cultivate new forms of tourism consumption.

Based on “laying the foundation, making up for shortcomings, benefiting from the long-term, and seeking breakthroughs”, in order to further focus on the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry, adhere to the principle of “creating tourism with culture, promoting culture with tourism”, and promoting the in-depth integration of culture and tourism, the deployment of the “Plan” Implement key tasks in five areas, further promote the agglomeration and development of the cultural and tourism industry, upgrade the cultural and tourism industry agglomeration area in Shenyang’s modern metropolitan area, build the “Northernmost Coast of China” leisure and vacation tourism belt, build a pioneering area for cultural tourism in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Western Liaoning, and innovate and develop Liaodong Green Eco-tourism Demonstration Zone; further strengthen the cultivation of cultural and tourism industry market players, deepen the reform and innovation of state-owned cultural and tourism enterprises, support the development and growth of private cultural and tourism enterprises, and cultivate “specialized, special and new” cultural and tourism enterprises; further improve the integration of cultural and tourism industries The development pattern promotes the integrated development of “agriculture + cultural tourism”, “industry + cultural tourism”, “urban renewal + cultural tourism”, “sports + cultural tourism”, “technology + cultural tourism”, “transportation + cultural tourism” and “business + cultural tourism”; Further improve the reputation of the cultural tourism brand, polish the full-season tourism brand of Liaoning, shape the “Liaoli” cultural and creative brand, make the “Liaowei” catering brand popular, enhance the “Liaosu” service brand, and consolidate the “Liao Festival” characteristic brand; Further optimize the development environment of the cultural tourism industry, cultivate and expand cultural tourism consumer groups, improve the level of public services for cultural tourism, improve the service quality of the cultural tourism industry, innovate talent growth support policies, and improve the cultural tourism market governance system.

