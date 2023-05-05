Home » Bata relaunches the “Bullets” sneakers in a more trendy and contemporary version
Business

Bata relaunches the “Bullets” sneakers in a more trendy and contemporary version

by admin
Bata relaunches the “Bullets” sneakers in a more trendy and contemporary version

Bata, relaunch the iconic “Bullets” sneakers: the brand focuses on color and contemporaneity

New life for the historic sneakers “Bullets” Of childlaunched way back in 1964. The shoe designed for sport has become a cult item in the brand’s archive and today the canvas model has been renewed con retro colors. The vintage appeal sparks a nostalgia related to the first basketball sneaker created for the local NBA team, the Baltimore Bullets of Belcamp, Maryland, USA.

“A collaboration between the brand child and the squad Of basket of Maryland who was ahead of his time, in an era in which the retail world did not yet know the hype of the releases. A sneaker that in itself expresses a moment, a generation, an era that, even if it has ended on paper, continues to make a comeback in today’s trends,” explains Bata in a note.

The unreleased model, presented with a cultured “old style” campaign, is distributed in about 60 Italian stores and in the online shop of the footwear brand. The price will be 59,99 euro.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Gold Asian market: Gold futures hover near 1-month high Investors wait for Powell's speech and non-agricultural report provider Investing.com

You may also like

67% of Lombard managers are dedicated to the...

Health – Drosten worried about the spread of...

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed...

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund rejects Scaroni as...

Airbnb: room instead of whole apartment? That’s behind...

Europe is pushing for sustainable fuels for aviation

Real Estate – Minister of Construction against weakening...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply...

Labor Decree, the Inclusion Allowance will cost 5.4...

Audi: Audi CEO Markus Duesmann warns of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy