Bata relaunches the “Bullets” sneakers in a more trendy and contemporary version

Bata, relaunch the iconic “Bullets” sneakers: the brand focuses on color and contemporaneity

New life for the historic sneakers “Bullets” Of childlaunched way back in 1964. The shoe designed for sport has become a cult item in the brand’s archive and today the canvas model has been renewed con retro colors. The vintage appeal sparks a nostalgia related to the first basketball sneaker created for the local NBA team, the Baltimore Bullets of Belcamp, Maryland, USA.

“A collaboration between the brand child and the squad Of basket of Maryland who was ahead of his time, in an era in which the retail world did not yet know the hype of the releases. A sneaker that in itself expresses a moment, a generation, an era that, even if it has ended on paper, continues to make a comeback in today’s trends,” explains Bata in a note.

The unreleased model, presented with a cultured “old style” campaign, is distributed in about 60 Italian stores and in the online shop of the footwear brand. The price will be 59,99 euro.

