Baxter Invests $30 Million in Natural Gas Energy Systems to Ensure Operational Continuity

Pharmaceutical company Baxter makes a hefty $30 million investment to acquire three natural gas energy cogeneration systems for its plants in Puerto Rico. The move is aimed at achieving independence from the electrical grid and ensuring the continuity of operations during emergencies and natural disasters.

The announcement was made on Thursday at Baxter’s plant in Aibonito. Governor Pedro Pierluisi and Manuel Cidre, the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), emphasized the significance of companies like Baxter having “energy resilience.” Baxter, which employs around 2,800 Puerto Ricans, will produce 4.1 megawatts of electricity with the new cogeneration system, surpassing the consumption needs of Aibonito. In case of emergencies, the pharmaceutical company will have enough energy to sustain uninterrupted operations for two weeks.

Governor Pierluisi praised the project, stating that it exemplifies the administration’s commitment to supporting and strengthening Puerto Rico’s productive companies. Baxter received $10 million from the Efficiency and Innovation incentive program, called Energy Reliability, under the Economic Incentives Fund to aid the island’s industrial sector in achieving resilience after emergencies like Hurricane María in 2017.

The governor also highlighted the environmental benefits of the initiative, as electricity generation will have less impact on the environment. The incentive program will assist Baxter in machinery, equipment, infrastructure improvements, job creation, retention, and strategic projects. It is worth noting that Baxter specializes in the manufacturing of medical devices.

Manuel Cidre stressed that Baxter’s success in Puerto Rico serves as an example to other companies considering investing or establishing operations on the island. He expressed his belief that the government’s investments in projects like this, both local and foreign, are propelling Puerto Rico towards an energy and business transformation on a higher level.

William Alicea, the mayor of Aibonito, highlighted the positive impact Baxter has had on employment in the municipality. Baxter has been operating in Aibonito for 47 years and currently generates 1,000 jobs. Alicea emphasized how the employment provided by Baxter has enabled many families to purchase their first homes or support their children’s education.

Engineer Shelly Cruz, leader of the Baxter Solutions Cluster, explained that Baxter’s mission extends beyond its products and services. She emphasized the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and creating a sustainable and responsible business model. Cruz announced the completion of implementing the cogeneration systems in the manufacturing plants in Aibonito and Jayuya, with the Guayama plant soon to follow.

José Carrero, the manager of the Aibonito plant, expressed pride in the employees’ contribution to Baxter’s mission of saving and sustaining lives. He emphasized that millions of patients rely on their products daily.

Baxter’s significant investment in natural gas energy cogeneration systems showcases its commitment to energy resilience and sustainability while ensuring uninterrupted operations during emergencies. The company’s success and dedication serve as an inspiration to other businesses in Puerto Rico.

