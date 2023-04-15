Business Shots

BCC Group Iccrea: the objectives and strategic lines of the 2023-2025 Business Plan

BCC Group Icreate introduced the new 2023-2025 Business Plan, which confirms the effectiveness of the Mutual Banking Group’s business model, aimed at achieving economies of scale by enhancing the autonomy, localism and proximity of the participating Banks. Important are foreseen in the Plan technological and digital investments to make the model increasingly efficient and modern, evolve the offer of the product companies and strengthen support for the communities, to continue to be protagonists of the sustainable development of the territories.

The plan provides 5 main areas of intervention: sustainable profitability and support for local areas, with an increase in net ordinary margins in line with the cooperative nature of the Group; monitoring of credit quality, with the continuation of the de-risking process to consolidate the progress achieved in the last 3 years; a further strengthening of the capital and liquidity position, to continue to excel from an asset and financial point of view; increase of digitalto enable a new concept of proximity; IT, with major investments and a new IT sourcing model to address market challenges. All this will be accompanied by a continuous transversal commitment on the front ESG to support it Sustainable Development of the territory, to facilitate the ecological transitioninnovation and digitization.

Joseph MainoPresident BCC Iccrea Groupcommented: “With the new 2023-2025 business plan we want to ensure that our mutual banks play an ever more central role in the development of the territories. It is a path that will allow the entire Group to increase its commitment to the community, to continue to be a point of reference for families and SMEs, and to offer members and customers new, modern and punctual tools for their needs. The 50 billion euro of new disbursements that we are committed to making are evidence of our deep attention to territories that deserve to grow, but also proof that we have, up to now, achieved a virtuous path according to the logic of service to the real economy”.

