BDI calls for more clarity on industrial electricity prices

In the discussion about a state-supported industrial electricity price, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) called for more clarity about the target set. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is talking about a “bridging electricity price,” said BDI President Siegfried Russwurm on Monday on “Deutschlandfunk”. “And when it comes to bridges, it always comes to mind: I have to know the other bank. So we have a chance of achieving this goal of being able to turn off the subsidies, which are de facto?” said Russmann. Permanent subsidies could not be a way for German industry.

