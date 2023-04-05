Because the producers are struggling with high energy costs and expensive raw material prices, one or the other Easter bunny is likely to be smaller this year.

Many Easter bunnies made of chocolate will be snacked on again this weekend at Easter. But this year the candy should surprise. High energy costs and expensive raw materials are causing problems for the producers.

The raw materials have become between ten and fifteen percent more expensive.

As a result, some have to save on the size of the Easter bunnies in addition to a price increase. “The raw materials have become between 10 and 15 percent more expensive. Cocoa beans, for example, but also butter and sugar,” says head chocolatier Christophe Moutarlier.

“Cost pressure from all sides”

In his confectionery in Noville, in the canton of Vaud, hundreds of handmade rabbits come out of the molds every day. The chocolatier passes the higher purchase prices on to the customers. A kilo of Easter bunnies cost him 100 francs last year, but now it’s 110 francs.

Legend: Because of the increased prices, Easter bunnies are likely to be either more expensive or smaller this Easter.

Keystone/Alessandro della Valle (Symbol picture)



In addition to raw material prices, transport and energy costs have also risen, emphasizes Laurent Buet, President of the Vaud Confectionery Industry Association. «We feel the cost pressure from all sides. If you don’t manage to keep your costs low now, you will soon have big problems.”

Price increases also at Coop and Migros

You can also feel the increased costs at Migros. The prices for Easter chocolate have therefore been increased by two percent this year. Coop was able to avoid a price increase for Easter chocolate this year, at least for its own brands. The chocolate manufacturer Lindt is also feeling the cost pressure at all levels. In the future, prices will have to be increased, Lindt told SRF today.

Competitor Läderach does not have to raise prices this year because he already raised them last year, says managing director Johannes Läderach: “Last May we were 8 percent high so that we could finance the two wage rounds for our employees and to Compensate for cost increases in the energy and transport sectors.»

Chocolate Easter bunnies are particularly popular in Switzerland

Läderach operates around 100 stores in 18 countries. People are nowhere near as crazy about chocolate Easter bunnies as they are in Switzerland. «Maybe that has something to do with the beginning of spring, certainly also with Easter. The rabbits are in high demand this week.” The Easter range accounts for 40 percent of sales during this time. Despite the price increase, the Easter sales are going well.

We’re trying to make the figures a bit smaller, including the rabbits.

But not all rabbits would be more expensive at the chocolatier in Noville, Vaudois. An alternative has been found for some. “We’re trying to make the figures a little smaller, including the rabbits. So there are still affordable Easter bunnies,” says chocolatier Dima Seidenberg.

All of the Easter bunny producers contacted assume that price increases will not have any impact on the consumption of Easter bunnies.