Beer drives consumption away from home, it becomes a made in Italy symbol

Volano beer is essential for the agri-food chain and the excellence of Made in Italy: to reveal for the first time the hitherto invisible impact of beer on our agri-food is a research carried out by Nomisma for Osservatorio Birra and Agronetwork which talks about the consumption of beer in the Ho.Re.Ca. through the point of view of a sample of 1000 consumers returned to the places of sociality and 100 professionals of the away from home.

Not just last year away from home and beer grew up together (the +39% of agri-food consumption is echoed by the +21% of beer consumption). But when you order a beer at a restaurant, pizzeria, pub or trattoria, 8 times out of 10 it is always accompanied by good traditional Italian food: with a pizza (and then peeled tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, Italian wheat and other local delicacies), as an aperitif with a platter of local cheeses and cured meats, with a traditional first course (representing pasta, cheeses, vegetables and cured meats) or a second course of meat or fish.

Beer is therefore confirmed as a decisive driving force for the share of agri-food consumption away from home which, according to Nomisma/Istat estimates, is worth 89.7 billion euros in 2022. An out-of-home experience which, reveals the Osservatorio Birra/Agronetwork study, is increasingly linked to Italian raw materials, food products and quality drinks, local or linked to the territory. According to the insiders of the Ho.Re.Ca., in the last two years the consumption of high quality food products in Italian restaurants has increased (44%). That of beverages, on the other hand, registers as much as 53%.

Ask yourself about the trends of the moment for eating out, Italian restaurateurs answered “the return of tradition, but of quality” (50%), “recipes and raw materials linked to the territory” (41%), “modern trattorias and food as it once was” (32%). There is also 1 restaurateur out of 10 (9%) who claims that the real novelty of this new trend based on traditional elements is precisely “low or zero alcohol drinks”… like beer.

Therefore, it is the mug, the symbolic image of the recovery of the Ho.Re.Ca. Indeed, the beer is there the most requested quality drink in clubs (59%), ahead of bubbles (39%) than white wine (38%) and red wine (34%). According to the Beer Observatory, beer, like wine, it is a drink throughout the meal which in its marriage with quality made in Italy agri-food is good for the supply chain, under the banner of moderate and responsible consumption. (Ticker)