First Financial 2022-08-22 13:09:58 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Recently, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development issued a notice on further optimizing the management of commercial housing sales, which stipulates that the minimum pre-sale license for commercial housing projects can be obtained by building. The industry believes that this move will help optimize Beijing’s business environment, better promote the connection between pre-sales and current sales of commercial housing, and maintain the vitality of Beijing’s real estate market.

Beijing adjusts the minimum pre-sale permit to apply for the pre-sale permit by building