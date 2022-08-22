Home Business Beijing adjusts the minimum pre-sale permit to apply for the pre-sale permit by building
Business

Beijing adjusts the minimum pre-sale permit to apply for the pre-sale permit by building

by admin
Beijing adjusts the minimum pre-sale permit to apply for the pre-sale permit by building

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-08-22 13:09:58

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Recently, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development issued a notice on further optimizing the management of commercial housing sales, which stipulates that the minimum pre-sale license for commercial housing projects can be obtained by building. The industry believes that this move will help optimize Beijing’s business environment, better promote the connection between pre-sales and current sales of commercial housing, and maintain the vitality of Beijing’s real estate market.

Beijing adjusts the minimum pre-sale permit to apply for the pre-sale permit by building

Recently, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development issued a notice on further optimizing the management of commercial housing sales, which stipulates that the minimum pre-sale license for commercial housing projects can be obtained by building. The industry believes that this move will help optimize Beijing’s business environment, better promote the connection between pre-sales and current sales of commercial housing, and maintain the vitality of Beijing’s real estate market.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Publishing, book piracy cancels 13 thousand jobs

You may also like

Gas, the price rush does not stop: new...

Jinshan District, Shanghai: Comprehensively Promote the Digital Transformation...

Piazza Affari starts eighth in red, down Saipem

Recovery continues, multiple data confirm economic resilience and...

Integral Audi: the legendary Quattro takes to the...

From January to July, the analysis report on...

The stock exchanges today, 22 August. Uncertain price...

To consolidate the foundation of the project, special...

Tod’s takeover bid: Diego Della Valle files an...

The Municipal Construction Bureau went to Haiyan County...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy