Source Title: Beijing Court Announces the Results of Business Environment 5.0 Reform

On the 11th, the Beijing Higher People’s Court held a press conference on the reform of the 5.0 version of the business environment, releasing the concept, innovative measures and highlights of the reform of the legal business environment of Beijing courts. The reporter learned from the press conference that the Beijing court has taken the lead in the country through the form of joint issuance of documents, clarifying that since September 1 this year, the city’s courts will charge an acceptance fee on a case-by-case basis for cases that are subject to the small claims procedure. 10 yuan; among them, if the case is closed by mediation or the parties apply for withdrawal, the fee will be reduced to 0 yuan. Before the implementation of the new regulations, the amount of charges for cases heard by Beijing courts applying the small claims procedure was linked to the amount of the subject matter of the case, but compared with ordinary civil cases, the acceptance fee has always been halved. For example, for a civil and commercial case with a subject value of about 40,000 yuan, the handling fee for a case that went through the small claims procedure was about 400 yuan, and it did not distinguish whether the case was closed by judgment or mediation or withdrawn. However, after the implementation of the new regulations on September 1, the acceptance fee for such cases is only 10 yuan. If the case is closed by mediation or withdrawal, no charge will be charged, and the cost of litigation for ordinary people will be saved. See also U.S. stocks opened | The three major indexes rose together, Microsoft (MSFT.US) rose more than 4% | USD_Sina Finance_Sina.com Liu Shuangyu, vice president of the Beijing High Court, said that in the past five years, Beijing courts have always adhered to the highest standards, strictest requirements, and best results, and have advanced the business environment reform measures from version 1.0 to version 5.0. In order to effectively grasp the “minor issues” that the people are concerned about, the Beijing Court has made precise efforts to reduce costs, improve quality and efficiency. “Interim Regulations on Collection and Refund”, and strictly implement “refunds for successful cases”. The online repayment system for execution case funds is launched to ensure that the qualified execution case funds are issued within 20 days after the court receives them, and the rights and interests of the winning parties are timely realized.

On the 11th, the Beijing Higher People’s Court held a press conference on the reform of the 5.0 version of the business environment, releasing the concept, innovative measures and highlights of the reform of the legal business environment of Beijing courts. The reporter learned from the press conference that the Beijing court has taken the lead in the country through the form of joint issuance of documents, clarifying that since September 1 this year, the city’s courts will charge an acceptance fee on a case-by-case basis for cases that are subject to the small claims procedure. 10 yuan; among them, if the case is closed by mediation or the parties apply for withdrawal, the fee will be reduced to 0 yuan.

Before the implementation of the new regulations, the amount of charges for cases heard by Beijing courts applying the small claims procedure was linked to the amount of the subject matter of the case, but compared with ordinary civil cases, the acceptance fee has always been halved. For example, for a civil and commercial case with a subject value of about 40,000 yuan, the handling fee for a case that went through the small claims procedure was about 400 yuan, and it did not distinguish whether the case was closed by judgment or mediation or withdrawn. However, after the implementation of the new regulations on September 1, the acceptance fee for such cases is only 10 yuan. If the case is closed by mediation or withdrawal, no charge will be charged, and the cost of litigation for ordinary people will be saved.

Liu Shuangyu, vice president of the Beijing High Court, said that in the past five years, Beijing courts have always adhered to the highest standards, strictest requirements, and best results, and have advanced the business environment reform measures from version 1.0 to version 5.0. In order to effectively grasp the “minor issues” that the people are concerned about, the Beijing Court has made precise efforts to reduce costs, improve quality and efficiency. “Interim Regulations on Collection and Refund”, and strictly implement “refunds for successful cases”. The online repayment system for execution case funds is launched to ensure that the qualified execution case funds are issued within 20 days after the court receives them, and the rights and interests of the winning parties are timely realized.