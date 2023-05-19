Home » Beijing: planning to build a national data training base to support the development of new synthetic data industries based on AIGC technology
Beijing: planning to build a national data training base to support the development of new synthetic data industries based on AIGC technology

According to news from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Beijing plans to organize the implementation of the “Beijing General Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Partnership Program” and plans to build a national data training base. Plan to build a national-level data training base in the layout of the first demonstration area of ​​the data infrastructure system, explore the copyright, security and incentive mechanism issues of high-value data sharing, and promote the formation of a contribution-based commercial cooperation model. Give full play to the advantages of the city’s professional service providers engaged in artificial intelligence training data, provide data support and technical services for the data required for each stage of large-scale model pre-training, and develop high-quality data sets covering multiple modalities such as text, images, and videos, Contribute to the construction of a national data training base. Support the development of a new industry of synthetic data based on AIGC technology.

